Neil Maupay says Brighton “are not scared” ahead of Arsenal clash

Brighton are definitely one of the main teams to have suffered badly from not having any spectators at their games and the records show that the Seagulls have won just ONE home game in the whole of 2020. They will be looking to double that tally before the end of today against Arsenal.

As i just said in my previous post, Brighton haven’t lost in their last 5 meetings with the Gunners, and in fact beat us 2-1 in both meetings last season. That of course means that the ONLY team that have lost at the Amex Stadium in the whole of this year was Arsenal! That was also the infamous game where Matteo Guendouzi made a fool of himself and the game ended in turmoil…



Neil Maupay scored for Brighton in both those wins last season, and he watched Arsenal’s win over Chelsea on Saturday and spoke about it in the Official BHA website: He said, “I watched the Arsenal game. They’ve got good players and they are not in the league position they want to be in or deserve.”

Then he also explained why Brighton don’t fear us. He continued: “We beat them twice last season so we are not scared, we don’t fear any team in this league. We know some teams in the division have got some really good players and managers, but we believe in ourselves and that’s the main thing.

“If you have that mentality you can always achieve something in a game and that’s how we will approach tonight.”

I must say that Head-to-Head record looks a bit worrying, so it is little wonder that they are not scared of meeting Arsenal.

Could Brighton now be one of Arsenal’s fully-fledged ‘bogey’ teams?