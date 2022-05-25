Nelson reveals which ex-Arsenal star has been helping him in Holland

Reiss Nelson has revealed that former Arsenal striker, Robin van Persie, has been helping him with tips to get better as he spends the season on loan at Feyenoord.

The winger joined the Dutch side at the start of this term and gradually became a key player for them.

His performance was pivotal as they reached the final of the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League.

They will face AS Roma in the final and the Englishman might be in the team, thanks to his fine form.

He has been getting help, and he tells The Athletic about van Persie’s support: “Yeah, I speak with him.

“Sometimes he comes over on a Wednesday, before Europa Conference League games on a Thursday.

“I ask him about what positions I need to be getting in. Certain movements I need to be doing, certain finishes.

“He’s amazing. He makes it so much simpler for you to understand. Sometimes the ball will come inside, and you go to smash it.

“He’s just like, ‘Look, make sure you get (good) contact, make sure your body is this way, make sure you just want to hit it into the corner’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van Persie was one of the finest players in the Premier League when he played for Arsenal and Manchester United, so he has the experience to help a rookie like Nelson thrive.

We can see the evidence of that support in the form of the winger and we wish him luck in the ECL final today.

