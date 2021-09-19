Nelson still not fit enough to play for Feyenoord in baffling development

Reiss Nelson is still not match fit to play for Feyenoord ahead of their game against PSV today.

The attacker joined the Dutch club on loan from Arsenal for the rest of this season.

He would struggle to play if he remained at the Emirates, as was the case last season, and the Gunners agreed to loan him out for more regular playing time.

Nelson had been training with the Arsenal first team and he was one option available to Mikel Arteta on the bench.

Considering that moving to the Dutch top flight is a step down from the quality of the Premier League, the Gunners had expected him to hit the ground running immediately.

However, the Dutch club has found him unfit to start matches for them in a baffling development.

He was expected to play in their Europa Conference League game on Thursday, but couldn’t make it.

Ahead of the PSV game, Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot says he will not play and claims it’s difficult to explain why.

The boss said as quoted by The Sun: “No, he is not there, it is quite difficult to explain. I have asked the medical staff if that is easy, but that does not seem to be easy.

“The bottom line is that he is in good condition, but that is different from playing matches and a certain kind of training.

“At Arsenal, he was part of the selection, but there they did a lot of eleven-on-eleven and he belonged to the team that had to imitate the opponent. Then you have to walk a bit like the coach wants you to walk.

“He has not played any matches. The intensity of our exercises may have happened there, but he was not there.”