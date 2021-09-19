Nelson still not fit enough to play for Feyenoord in baffling development

Reiss Nelson is still not match fit to play for Feyenoord ahead of their game against PSV today.
The attacker joined the Dutch club on loan from Arsenal for the rest of this season.
He would struggle to play if he remained at the Emirates, as was the case last season, and the Gunners agreed to loan him out for more regular playing time.
Nelson had been training with the Arsenal first team and he was one option available to Mikel Arteta on the bench.
Considering that moving to the Dutch top flight is a step down from the quality of the Premier League, the Gunners had expected him to hit the ground running immediately.
However, the Dutch club has found him unfit to start matches for them in a baffling development.
He was expected to play in their Europa Conference League game on Thursday, but couldn’t make it.
Ahead of the PSV game, Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot says he will not play and claims it’s difficult to explain why.
The boss said as quoted by The Sun: “No, he is not there, it is quite difficult to explain. I have asked the medical staff if that is easy, but that does not seem to be easy.
“The bottom line is that he is in good condition, but that is different from playing matches and a certain kind of training.
“At Arsenal, he was part of the selection, but there they did a lot of eleven-on-eleven and he belonged to the team that had to imitate the opponent. Then you have to walk a bit like the coach wants you to walk.
“He has not played any matches. The intensity of our exercises may have happened there, but he was not there.”
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is Arteta’s fault, refusing to give Nelson any playing time last season and at the beginning of this season, has caused this.
The Feyenoord manager says Nelson is in shape but not match shape.
Arteta gave Willian game after game despite his horrendous performances last season, whilst ignoring Riess Nelson.
Not difficult to understand, Arsenal is almost always the least fit team in the EPL.
There’s a reason we can’t press opposition high and at the same time are still caught out by quick counter attacks. Also why we tend to get so many injuries.
You can’t even compare fitness levels of Leicester or Leeds to us.
Our fitness level has abysmal, we are the least prepared team in the PL. And that was also the case last season, we only reached the firness level needed months late.
It is MA and his staff responsbility.
I knew it Arteta is not good enough for Arsenal….if you come to Arsenal training ground and see how this players joking and smiling instead of working hard… Arsenal backroom staff and coach don’t give them proper training at all… that’s why when their playing matches their don’t look fit enough
Anti Arteta mob out in force again…..