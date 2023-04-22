Nervous Vieira shows yet again that he is no stand-in for Granit Xhaka

Xhaka was greatly missed: Vieira still far too green
Many have been saying that Arsenal is nothing without William Saliba. Well, it seems that even without Xhaka, it is hard to see any fluidity in Arsenal’s midfield. The Swiss international may not be seen as brilliant as Partey and Odegaard are, but he is criminally underrated and he undoubtedly brings some balance to Arteta’s midfield.
Against Southampton, due to illness, Xhaka wasn’t available for selection, so Arteta decided to give Fabio Vieira a chance, hoping the 2022 summer recruit would step up. Well, to cut a long story short, Vieira didn’t rise to the occasion; he was poor.
It took Arteta 57 minutes to realise nothing good would come from Vieira being on the pitch. Before being subbed off, ex-PL star Yanick Bolasie was already calling for Arteta to bench the former Porto man, saying, “We need to get Jorginho on for Viera; he looks too nervous for this type of game; we need someone to control the passing in the middle.”
Bolasie’s call was answered, but Arteta didn’t bring on Jorginho for him; instead, he introduced Trossard to the match. Bootomline: Arsenal really needed Xhaka against Southampton, and the tweet below is what every Gooner now understands about Xhaka.
Players like Xhaka, those who refuse to see their value when on the pitch are forced to see it when they aren’t playing.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 21, 2023
Arsenal have now gone three games winless with three draws, which is not a nice return of results for their league title ambitions. Having played two more games than City, the Gunners are at risk of missing out on lifting their first league title in years if City don’t drop points, and they don’t win each one of their remaining fixtures.
Winning the PL wasn’t going to be easy, but Arsenal can still win it by not dropping any other points, which means beating teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle, who are among their remaining fixtures.
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Disagree, we did not really need zhaka against Southampton, WE NEEDED A PLAYER WITH ABILITY.
I am not a Xhaka fan either Reggie, despite his much better form this season.
He is still slow and though he seems no longer to be wild all the time – though his brain fart at Liverpool DID cost us the match IMO- I would still prefer someone far more mobile, speedy and just all round better than Xhaka,by next season.
This is still his best season by a distance but even so, we still need better, if we are to really challenge again , next season.
Xhaka is good at positioning and in aerial duels, but his touches aren’t as consistent as Vieira. I wish we had another left-footed midfielder with all those attributes
Gai, The question is what do the team need in that match? We need what Xhaka offers more. There are other players already with good touches in our team but only Pathey defends better in midfield than Xhaka. And even Xhaka passing range not bad. Viera offered almost nothing yesterday and easily outmuscled by physysical Saints players. Even Saka is string on ball than Viera. Viera is a talented player but he needs more EPL experience to thrive at Arsenal.
I think Vieira needs to work on his physicality and train longer with Martinelli
I agree that he needs more EPL experience. Maybe a loan will give him more playing time in EPL next season
Maybe he needs more minutes or just abit more confidence ,the problem is everytime he gets a chance he does not take it ,I said when we signed him that the reports of him were not glowing and so far those have been right IMO .
You can’t get every signing right ,but it’s knowing when to get rid that separates the men from the boys ,personally I would ship him out come season end without question
Xhaka wasn’t able to play but Vieira definitely wasn’t the answer!
He seems to struggle with the speed and physicality of the Premier League and is unfortunately another of a long list of foreign “lightweights” who would find a great deal more success in the Spanish,French or even the Italian Leagues.
For reasons best known to himself Arteta still hasn’t worked out this player’s deficiencies and stubbornly keeps picking him or subbing him into games for which he’s unsuited…Jorginho or even Trossard would have been far better choices as starters in this game and I really can’t see any long term future for this particular player other than loan and/or sale.That said £30m will be very difficult to recoup.