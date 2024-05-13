Netherlands & Arsenal Women legend, Vivianne Miedema, off to pastures new. But where?

Vivianne Miedema will officially leave Arsenal Women in the summer when her contract expires. So, what if she decides to stick around in the WSL and maybe even join one of our Gunner women’s rivals?

Well, after a seven-year stint with the Gunners, Miedema won’t be a Gunner next season. Due to persistent injuries, her last two seasons haven’t been as successful as she had hoped, but the Dutch international has proven herself to be one of the best players to play for the Red and White in the WSL.

Being only 27, Miedema could leave and continue to dazzle and prove her worth like Kim Little is still doing at 33. But one may ask, where does she go from here? Emma Sanders, the WSL correspondent for BBCSport , shares her thoughts on Miedema’s departure from Arsenal. According to Sanders, the club believed it was the right decision for the ex-Bayern Munich star to leave on a positive note, so they chose not to extend her contract. Interestingly, she reveals that Manchester City has shown a lot of interest in recruiting her.

“I understand there is interest from Manchester City in Miedema,” said Sanders. “Arsenal did not offer her a new contract, as they feel it is a natural end to a hugely successful spell.” 🚨 Arsenal confirm Vivianne Miedema will leave when her contract expires at the end of this season. I understand there is interest from Manchester City in Miedema. Arsenal did not offer her a new contract as they feel it is a natural end to a hugely successful spell. #afc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 13, 2024

It’s baffling how, by opting not to offer her a new deal, Arsenal want to let the all-time WSL top scorer, with 77 goals, walk away like it was no big deal. Some Gooners, including myself, are convinced that if Arsenal had offered her a new deal, she would have readily signed it. Particularly as Arsenal have been struggling to put goals in the back of the net again this season..

Hopefully, her love for Arsenal will keep her from playing for another team in the WSL (she snubs Manchester City), even if it means she won’t better her record as the all-time WSL top scorer. With a fresh start after struggles with injury, it will be nice to see her regain her mojo elsewhere, maybe in France or Spain? Then again, will she not want to stay close to her partner and Arsenal teammate Beth Mead? If Viv stayed in the WSL, at least we’d get to see her!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Susan N

