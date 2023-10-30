Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Netherlands beat Scotland 4-0 as Arsenal Women’s Miedema makes international return

After suffering an ACL injury in December Vivianne Miedema made her return to club football when Arsenal Women played away to Bristol City Women, with our Gunners winning 2-1. Viv made a cameo appearance on the 90th minute. That was one week ago and this week Miedema made her return to the pitch for the Netherlands.

Tags Vivianne Miedema

