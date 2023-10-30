Netherlands beat Scotland 4-0 as Arsenal Women’s Miedema makes international return

After suffering an ACL injury in December Vivianne Miedema made her return to club football when Arsenal Women played away to Bristol City Women, with our Gunners winning 2-1. Viv made a cameo appearance on the 90th minute. That was one week ago and this week Miedema made her return to the pitch for the Netherlands.

82. The moment 𝐲𝐨𝐮 (& 𝐰𝐞!) have been waiting for! 🥁

Miedema is the all-time top-goalscorer for the Netherlands – across the men’s and women’s teams – scoring 95 goals for the Oranje Leeuwinnen (the Orange Lionesses). Due to her injury, Miedema had to miss this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The Netherlands finished 2nd in the 2019 world cup, losing out to the USA but they didn’t get past the quarter-finals in the 2023 world cup – being ousted by the eventual winners Spain at this stage of the tournament.

Miedema is also the all-time top goalscorer in the Barlcay’s Women’s Super League, with 78 goals – Arsenal Women, the Netherlands and fans alike will be very glad to see Viv back on the pitch and, hopefully soon, scoring more goals for our Gunners!

How happy are you to see that Miedema Magic back on the pitch Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

