Neto vs Diaby: Romano reveals Arsenal’s preferred target

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for an exciting winger in the last few days of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has completely given up on Nicolas Pepe and they could sign a replacement in this transfer window.

Two names have been on the Gunners’ radar for some time – Moussa Diaby and Pedro Neto.

The latter plays for Wolves in the Premier League and he has proven his class since he has been in England.

The former plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and he has been one of the finest players in his position in European football.

Either of them will do a good job at the Emirates, but transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, says the Gunners are more interested in Neto.

“Pedro Neto is the main target as new winger,” Romano said on the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast.

“I’m told that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Pedro Neto. Edu is exploring this possibility since long time.”

Neto has done a good job in the Premier League so far and that could be the reason we want him more than Diaby.

A move for him means he will remain in a competition he understands very well, and that should make his adaptation easier and faster.

