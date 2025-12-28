Neuer explains why he snubbed Arsenal under Arsene Wenger

Manuel Neuer is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers the game has ever seen, with many observers believing he stands alone at the very top. His career at Bayern Munich, which began in 2011, has cemented his legendary status, but his path could have been very different, as he once had the opportunity to join Arsenal earlier in his development.

Neuer was considered an outstanding talent during his teenage years and attracted interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs. Arsenal were among those closely monitoring his progress, recognising his potential at a very early stage. At the time, the club was renowned for identifying and nurturing elite young players, and Arsene Wenger believed the goalkeeper had the quality required to succeed in the Premier League.

Early career decisions

While Arsenal’s interest was serious, Neuer ultimately chose to remain in Germany. He was developing at Schalke 04 and felt that staying there offered him the clearest pathway into first team football. As a young goalkeeper, regular playing time was a crucial factor, and he believed moving abroad too early could hinder his progress. That decision led him to continue his rise in the Bundesliga before securing a move to Bayern Munich, where he went on to achieve remarkable success.

In hindsight, the choice appears to have been the right one. Neuer’s career at Bayern Munich has brought him sustained excellence and widespread recognition, allowing him to build a reputation as one of the most complete goalkeepers the sport has produced. His achievements have ensured his place among football’s elite, validating the cautious approach he took during his formative years.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s interest

As he approaches the later stages of his playing career, Neuer has reflected on the interest Arsenal showed in him. Speaking via Bulinews, he said, “After the U19s, 1. FC Köln were very interested in me and so were Arsenal.

“At the time, Arsène Wenger was still the coach and spoke many languages. But I didn’t want to go abroad because I knew how difficult it is as a young goalkeeper.”

Those comments offer insight into the reasoning behind his decision and highlight how close Arsenal came to signing a player who would later redefine the role of a modern goalkeeper.