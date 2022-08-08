Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal remain keen on a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, but that it won’t be easy to persuade the German side to sell.

The Gunners have been linked with the winger in recent windows, and on the back of a top campaign in which he notched up 31 goal contributions in 24 appearances, we are believed to be ready to increase our efforts to land him this summer.

Romano claims that it would be difficult to strike a deal with Leverkusen however, as they have no intentions to sell one of their key assets in the current window.

“Moussa Diaby has long been on Edu and Mikel Arteta’s list,” Fabrizio told CaughtOffside exclusively. ” But Bayer Leverkusen insist they don’t want to sell him this summer, it has never been an easy deal.”

Romano added: “The Frenchman was also a popular target for the Newcastle board, but things never progressed.”

While Diaby had a good year, I’m not entirely keen on us spending big on him. While it’s nice to have a speedster in the squad, I feel he lacks a little technically, and would rather see us move for another forward instead.

I imagine we must be closing in on Nicolas Pepe’s exit if we are ready to move for a replacement, but I’ve not heard of anything concrete on the subject of late.

Have you seen enough from Diaby to warrant us spending upwards of £50 Million on his signing?

Patrick

