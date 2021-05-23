“Never speak of this year again” Some Arsenal fans won’t accept the club’s thanks

Arsenal’s dreadful 2020/2021 campaign has finally ended typically negatively as they miss out on European football for the first time in over 20 years.
They replaced Arsene Wenger in 2018, but the Frenchman was in Europe every season that he managed the club.
Since he left, they have been on a downward spiral and even Mikel Arteta is struggling to stop the slide.
They would now look to rebuild their team and look to end next season inside the top four.
The club’s players may feel relieved that they have had to play this season without fans in the stands because it would have been dreadful to watch and no one knows how the supporters would have reacted.
After their last game of the season against Brighton, the club posted a video of Arteta and his players clapping and thanking the returning fans for their support.
But the tweet didn’t go down well with all their supporters with some of them making their feelings known and at least one fan says they should have done better for the support they got.
Below are reactions:
But you were never there for us through thick not to talk of thin. Ti yin ti ta danu
— MR SHERIFF (@MrChervy) May 23, 2021
repay the support by giving us grealish
— Weezy™ (@B4NKAl) May 23, 2021
Get rid of Willian, send Ceballos back asap, shift Bellerin, then never speak of this year again.#KroenkeOut
— Joe Hurd (@JoeHurd16) May 23, 2021
Nothing…and I mean NOTHING, Can separate me from this beautiful club.
But please, I’m begging, do better next season & make us all proud again. We get bantered too often on these streets. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U7NoqoOA8n
— Peaky Blinder (@samdhare) May 23, 2021
Have to be a old arsenal fan like me to remember supporting through the thick. Progress ended with kroenke and begins with new owners. #KroenkeOut
— Argus Filch (@masterkeif01) May 23, 2021
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Positives from this season;
1. Saka, SmithRowe & Martinelli
2. Pepe has improved loads
3. Teirney & Partey are starters
4. Holding has stepped up
To come back;
Willock, Dino & Saliba
Gone;
Luiz, Danny & Martin
Can sell;
Torreira
Kolasnic
Elneny
Bellerin
Matteo (injured)?
Eddie
Willian
Laca or Auba – both?
AMN?
Xhaka?
Options anyway to work with to get a few transfers done to get funds for a Bissouma, 2 wing backs, attacking mid & possible another Forward depending on who we sell.
Glad to see angry and Ambitious Arsenal fans out there..
Players to sell..
Aubameyang
Lacazette
Xhaka
Ceballos
Willian
Players to come in
Wilfred Zaha
Y. Bissouma..
Trophy to Target!!
EPL!!🤩😍
Vinnie then who would be our strikers next season if we sell both laca and auba and dont replace either?
I love your question, Sir!!
Let’s get a more Aggressive n clinical striker in d summer..
My choice is
Andre Silva of E.Frankfurt!! Or
Raul Jimenez of wolves.
They are both bullish, strong and can score with both feet as well as Headers,..
Auba n Laca plays like 35 yr olds!! We can’t progress with one or the two of Dem in our team!!..
I’m certainly glad to see the back of this “annus horribilis.” Arteta has got to go. This club deserves better.
Would you rather have Tuchel managing, who lost today despite having players like Werner & Ziyech at his disposal?
Would you rather have Zaha than Pepe? Where did Ancelotti’s team team finish? Fancy being a Spuds fan next season with no Harry Kane?
Exactly. Onwards and upwards.
I think it will be much better next season, and no European football will be good for a season, so Arsenal can focus on the basics and get back to being good in the League & domestic cups.
Come on you gooners!
Oh yeah… Still want Brendan Rodgers so his team can choke at the end of the season? It not all doom and gloom. I’m optimistic about next season. In the long run, the grass is not always greener on the other side
I’m so underwhelmed by all the tip top managers that a variety of supporters have clamoured for.
The only positive….and we all know the ONLY positive has been ESR, Saka, Tierney, and Martinelli…..youngsters. Sad that one of our players Bellerin wouldn’t get in a Hackney Marshes side. Still we can build a team around those four and hopefully Folarin Balogun will join them to give us some good moments. That Arteta is still manager is hard to believe.
No body should mention Brenden Rogers in this site again.
If he’s bottling top 4 almost every seasen, then he is nothing special.
Positives this season
1. Saka, ESR, Martinelli, Tierney and Pepe.
2. Better defensive structure.
3. Jenuary transfer window clearouts
We need to do serious work this transfer window, this talk of we not being an attractive side without european football is clueless talk, outside the money we can offer, this team is still very attractive for any player who will want to build a career for themselves.
Brendan Rogers is miles a better manager than Arteta. Leicester have played much better fooball than we have. Don’t know what you have been watching?
Let’s be objective Sean, Leicester has core players from epl winning team, they have a team that has been together for long with few smart addition who do we have?
We are just getting players established, in fact only Leno Auba and xhaka could be counted as mainstay, and even Leno hasn’t been here for long , just 3seasons
@Sean Williams
Story for someone else.
I repeat there’s nothing special about him, if he can’t get the job done at Leicester, i doubt he’ll be able to at Arsenal
Amen to all the above comments supporting higher standards and regime change