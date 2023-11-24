Neves vs Luiz: Fabrizio Romano confirms who Arsenal really wants

Ruben Neves and Douglas Luiz are two midfielders who have been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of the last few months.

The Gunners pursued Neves for most of his time in England, but he moved to Saudi Arabia this season.

The Portuguese star has been linked with a return to the Premier League in January, and Mikel Arteta’s side is reportedly eager to beat Newcastle United to add him to their squad.

However, Luiz has also been on the Gunners’ radar, and it now seems they have to choose between the two midfielders.

Fabrizio Romano has now reacted to the transfer rumours and confirmed which of the two players Arsenal truly wants.

“The top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“There is nothing with Ruben Neves despite rumours.

“But for Douglas Luiz, from my understanding, it’s not an easy deal. Arsenal will try, Arsenal dream of him, but it’s not something concrete.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen because it’s not an easy negotiation with Aston Villa at all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves and Luiz are top midfielders, and we have made a good choice to focus on a transfer for Luiz.

He is still playing in England and proves every week why we need him in our group.

But Villa is an ambitious club, and we do not expect them to allow us to sign Luiz easily.

