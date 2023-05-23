Neville and Carragher believe the same player is Arsenal’s best this season

Several players at Arsenal had a good season, which is why the Gunners challenged for the league title for so long.

Mikel Arteta turned them from Europa League campaigners to league leaders in the space of a few months as Mikel Arteta’s side looked to end their wait for a league crown.

They ultimately failed to win the title but secured a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Many Arsenal players stood out in this campaign, but if you ask a football fan, they will likely choose Martin Odegaard as the season’s best player at the Emirates.

This is shared by pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

‘I do think Odegaard has been Arsenal’s best player,’ Carragher told Sky Sports via Metro Football.

Neville added: ‘For me, I was surprised and shocked that Odegaard was captain of Arsenal. I was like, where has that come from?

‘I agree with Jamie that he’s been Arsenal’s best player even in this last very difficult period, I think Odegaard has been outstanding, he really has.

Odegaard stood out with his 15 goal contributions and a number of assists as he led by example and justified why Arteta made him the club’s captain.

Hopefully, the Norwegian will remain in top shape next season.

