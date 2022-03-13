Neville claims Arsenal are ‘favourites for fourth’ despite United victory

Manchester United beat Tottenham to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League table yesterday, but Gary Neville insists that Arsenal remain favourites for the top four.

The Gunners will regain fourth with a win today, with Leicester set to rival them at the Emirates shortly, whilst we still hold a healthy four games in hand over the Red Devils at present.

While it would have been easy for a United fan to get carried away after the manner of their victory over Spurs yesterday, Neville has seen enough inconsistencies from his side this term not to.

“They’ve (United) been doing it all season, they’ve been on and off in games playing moments then they go bad, then come alive, great goal goes in,” Neville fumed live on Sky Sports (via Football.London).

“They’re so inconsistent and you can’t rely on them. Before the game, you see how are Man United going to do, you haven’t got a clue.

“You know they’re going to concede chances, concede goals, De Gea might make three or four saves or might let one through his legs and they lose the game, you don’t know.

“It could’ve easily been the other way and a Tottenham victory.

“They got over the line, it’s a big one, Arsenal playing tomorrow (Sunday), Arsenal favourites for fourth spot, it would’ve been out of sight [if United lost].”

We don’t just have United to worry about in the race for the top four, but you have to think that them and Spurs are the two to worry about, although neither is screaming out as one who could string a series of wins together and challenge us at present.

We simply have to concentrate on our football and keep getting those wins on the board, and let the likes of United, Spurs and West Ham worry about what we are doing on the pitch.

Patrick