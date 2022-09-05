Neville claims Arsenal player was beaten to MOTM award late on

Gary Neville has claimed Gabriel Jesus was on course to win the Man of the Match award during the clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, before Christian Eriksen stole the show.

The Red Devils won the fixture 3-1 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Antony, while Bukayo Saka’s strike wasn’t enough to keep our rivals at bay.

There was a lot of positives to take from the defeat, with some considering our side to have been unlucky to have been on the wrong end of the result after a dominant display, with us being punished by United’s clinical finishing on the counter.

Neville has given us yet another positive note to take, by claiming that summer signing Jesus was the strongest player on the pitch for over an hour of the game.

“For about 65 minutes that man there, Gabriel Jesus, has been the best player on the pitch, he’s been outstanding,” Neville said live on Sky Sports (via TBR). “But I just think since then, Eriksen, he’s been the one. So yeah, I’d just give it to him.”

Eriksen’s input in deciding the match cannot be understated, playing a role in both of their second-half strikes, impressing in a deep-lying playmaker role.

Jesus was thoroughly important to what we were trying to do up the other end also, with his hard work carving out the chance for Saka to score as well as being integral to a lot of our positive efforts in the final third.

Our new number nine appears as though he could be exactly what was needed to take this team to the next level, and I believe he will prove to be one of the leaders in our side which will help us to put the weekend’s loss quickly behind us.

Patrick

Arteta: 'Arsenal need to play with more courage'

