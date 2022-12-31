Neville compares Liverpool front man to Gabriel Jesus

Gary Neville has compared Gabriel Jesus to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and admits he prefers the Arsenal man even though both strikers are not scoring plenty of goals.

Nunez has just joined Liverpool for a big-money fee and he is their target man, but he misses too many chances.

The Uruguayan has missed more big chances than any other player in the Premier League this season, which sets him apart from the more clinical forwards.

Jesus does not score many goals, but the Brazilian helps in other departments and Neville admits he likes the Arsenal man while urging Nunez to define his game.

He said, as quoted by Team Talk:

“I think there’s a line between being a handful, which he is, and being world-class; and that’s the goals. The missed chances you saw, the players on the list at the bottom were Salah and Jesus.

“Jesus, at £40m, will always be a player who is erratic in his goalscoring, but I love him as a player. Salah has been devastating for five years, and he’s going to have to decide whether he’s the Jesus-type or the Salah-type.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been one of the finest signings in the Premier League this season and he brings so much to our game as a player, even if he doesn’t score.

Nunez is more of a target man and is just horrible in front of the goal. The chances he squanders, Jesus would slot them in at Arsenal.

The Arsenal man is much better and there is no need to compare both players. They should be allowed to play their game according to the demands of their different managers.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our poor record v Brighton and our promising injury news. And Saliba contract!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids