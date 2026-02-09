Neville expects Man City to put Arsenal under further pressure this week

Gary Neville believes Manchester City will apply significant pressure on Arsenal in midweek, with City hosting Fulham before the Gunners travel to face Brentford the following day. As the title race intensifies, the scheduling of the fixtures could play a key psychological role, particularly with momentum currently favouring City.

Momentum swings towards City

Both sides understand that winning their remaining matches is essential if they are to achieve their ambitions. City’s recent victory at Liverpool has boosted belief within the squad and reinforced confidence that they are capable of overcoming any opponent. Their experience in title run-ins gives them an added edge, as they have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to maintain winning streaks during decisive periods of the season.

City possesses a squad filled with high-quality players who are accustomed to delivering under pressure. Each remaining league fixture is now viewed as a must-win, and that clarity of purpose can be a powerful advantage. As the season approaches its conclusion, City are expected to raise their performance levels further, placing sustained pressure on Arsenal to respond.

Arsenal are fully aware of the situation they face. While they remain in a strong position, there is no longer any margin for complacency. The Gunners know they must continue to match City’s results if they are to protect their lead, particularly with challenging away fixtures still to come.

Neville highlights midweek pressure

The coming weeks are expected to showcase some of the highest standards of football from both teams, with every result magnified. Neville believes City have seized a crucial moment in the race and could significantly narrow the gap if results fall their way in midweek. He shared his view as quoted by the Metro:

‘It was now or never for Man City – it’s now! Sometimes in a title race a team will grab an opportunity, City have grabbed one.

‘They could be within three points by Wednesday which will put pressure on Arsenal. It’s bedlam out there, it’s blue bedlam.’

Neville’s comments underline the importance of the upcoming fixtures. With City playing first, the pressure could shift quickly, leaving Arsenal needing to respond immediately to maintain control of the title race.

