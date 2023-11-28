Neville explains why Arsenal has a better chance of winning title this season

Gary Neville insists that Arsenal have a better chance of winning the Premier League this term than last season after their hard-fought win against Brentford at the weekend.

The Gunners faced the stubborn Bees after a two-week break, and it was far from their best performance of the season.

Nevertheless, they earned the results needed to win and moved to the top of the league standings above Manchester City and Liverpool.

Last term, the Gunners topped the standings for more than 200 days and somehow did not win the title.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now looking to do that this term, and winning while not playing well will give them a chance to achieve success.

Neville believes it is an important factor that could eventually make them champions of England.

The ex-Manchester United man said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘In my opinion, this team is far more likely to win the league than last years.

‘They weren’t capable of playing below par last year and amassing these points.

‘City were less attractive to watch last year than in previous years but won the treble. I see this with Arsenal this year in regards to the league. Perfect, pretty football is unlikely to win the league unless it’s combined with a doggedness and resilience.’

Winning when it is not convenient is one way to achieve success as a team and our players have done well in that regard.

The win against Brentford was ugly, but winning at all costs will be very helpful to us as a team.

