Neville gives his top four prediction and there is no place for Arsenal

Gary Neville has predicted the top four at the end of this season and Arsenal fans can stop dreaming now.

After winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year, the next step in their journey to success at the Emirates was ending this campaign inside the top four.

The Gunners bolstered their team in the transfer window with the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players have been immense for them in this campaign as they look to get their season ended in a better position.

But their inconsistent form has made them get stuck in mid-table and Neville doesn’t expect them to get Champions League football.

The pundit and former Manchester United right-back says the current top four would remain largely unchanged.

He claimed that Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City would represent England in Europe’s top competition in the next campaign.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: “Leicester are the ones that I think you’d be most nervous about because they did blow up last season.

“They had a really difficult run-in. I don’t see West Ham catching Leicester. The teams below that are so inconsistent and seem to be all over the place.

“I’m not sure which one of them is capable of putting a run together.

“They’re capable of it, some of them, but I would think that Leicester this year would hang on and cement the fact that Brendan Rodgers has done a brilliant job two years on the bounce.

“Last year, they were so unlucky to miss out on the final day against Manchester United.

“This year, I think they’ll get in the top four. I think it’ll be Chelsea third and Leicester will be fourth.”