Neville insists Arsenal will finish the season behind Manchester United

Gary Neville remains unconvinced by Arsenal despite the Gunners’ 2-0 win against Tottenham yesterday, which sends them eight points clear of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men are having an amazing season and after that win, the title is theirs to lose now, with most fans and pundits convinced they will win the league.

However, Manchester United legend Neville surprisingly insists Manchester City will win the league and his former club will finish second and above Arsenal.

He said via The Sun:

“They won’t win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!

“I’d rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone is entitled to their opinions and Neville has the right to have his, but the ex-fullback remains one man we can trust to deliver a controversial take.

He probably believes this Arsenal team is unstoppable but wants to keep denying the truth that we can all see.

What the Gunners need is to stay focused and continue to win one game at a time before the term finishes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids