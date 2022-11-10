Neville insists Arsenal’s title challenge will crumble in the second half of the season

Gary Neville has again cast doubt over Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners have spent more time at the top of the league table than any other club this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side maintains a slim lead over Manchester City after 13 league games.

They are one of the favourites to win the league title, but Arsenal has always struggled in the second half of the season.

They were close to sealing a top-four spot last term before losing some key matches, which denied them a chance to return to the Champions League.

Neville has watched the pattern and says until they prove him otherwise, he expects their title challenge to crumble.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘The only thing Arsenal have proven in the last few years is that they crumble at the end of the season, until I see that they don’t, I’ll still have that doubt. Why would I not?’

Winning the Premier League requires a lot of consistency, especially in the second half of the season, which is why it is called the business end of the term.

We may have struggled in the past but this season might be different and it will be great to see us end the campaign with the title and shame Neville.

