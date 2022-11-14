Neville: “Man City will win the league by 15 points” but Arsenal are “absolutely fantastic”

As Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal won at Wolves “Nobody expected us to be here” and it is absolutely true. No pundit thinks we have a real chance of taking the title, and Gary Neville is no exception, having said last week that “City will win the title by 15 points.”

It would appear that even after Arsenal have gone 5 points clear with Man City having lost to Brentford, he hasn’t exactly changed his mind, but Neville is definitely impressed with Arteta’s young team so far this season.

“I said last week that I think Man City would win the title by 15 points and I am going to hang in there with that prediction,” Neville said on HITC. “Arsenal fans are killing me at the moment. I think they are absolutely fantastic. They are the best team in the league in the first 14 games of the season by a mile.

“I was there for the very first game of the season against Crystal Palace. The first 25 minutes, it was electrifying that football between those front players and they have actually maintained that all the way through.

“They are really, really good, at the moment, Arsenal. They have got a spirit. They have got a togetherness. They have got great football – I don’t think they will win the title. I think Man City will. I do think they will get into the top four.

“I still think it will be interesting come sort of February/March with Arsenal where they end up. I still think there is an element of they still have to prove themselves. I will say it time and time again until they show me different – I think Man City will win the league by 15 points. I genuinely think that. But Arsenal are making me doubt that and that’s a good thing because we want a title race.”

Well, it certainly looks right now like most pundits are putting the title race between us and Pep Guardiola’s incredible team. But how Neville works out that we will end up 15 points behind City with our current form is completely beyond me. Admittedly we have no idea how the World Cup break will affect us, but it is the same for every other Premier League team as well.

Keep the faith!

