Neville names Arsenal star who he feels has regressed this term

Given Arsenal’s mixed performance this season, it is unsurprising that some of their key players have experienced a noticeable dip in form compared to previous campaigns.
In the two seasons prior, the Gunners mounted a serious challenge against Manchester City for the Premier League title. Although they ultimately fell short on both occasions, they firmly established themselves as the second-best side in the country. While a second-place finish remains a possibility this term, Liverpool are widely expected to claim the championship.
Injuries have certainly played a role in Arsenal’s inconsistency, with several important players missing crucial matches. However, beyond fitness concerns, a number of individuals have simply not reached the standards they previously set. Among them is Martin Ødegaard, whose performances have drawn criticism from pundits.
Gary Neville, speaking to NBC Sports, pointed to Ødegaard as one of the players whose form has notably declined this season. Neville remarked:
“So what’s happened this season I think they’ve gone backwards, they’ve gone backwards I think from the start of the season in terms of their recruitment – they never covered themselves for their likely injury to Havertz who was their only centre-forward.
He didn’t really fancy [Gabriel] Jesus as a centre-forward. Ødegaard is another big drop-off for them.”
Neville’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among analysts and supporters alike, who have observed that Odegaard, despite remaining a central figure in Arsenal’s line-up, has not consistently delivered the level of influence or creativity expected of him.
While the Norwegian midfielder continues to play an important role for the club, his output and overall impact have been less prominent this season. For a team with aspirations of winning major honours, the form of key players such as Odegaard is crucial. His return to top form will be essential if Arsenal are to re-establish themselves as serious title contenders in the near future.
While his own injury and the prolonged absence of Saka have been factors in his drop off in form,there is no doubt that our Captain has not been the influential player he was last season.In these circumstances there is undoubtedly a need for a quality attacking midfielder to provide real competition to Odegaard.Whether Arteta considers Havertz as a possible option next season is debatable but hopefully the German will not be required to fill the role of central striker next season.
He has been disappointing this season but Arteta still looks to persevere with him week after week. Not looking to drop him or sort his poor contribution out. Other players would be on the bench earlier. But he is an Arteta untouchable which has again let his judgement down.
Odegaard might not be performing as well as he used to on the ball,but make no mistake,off the ball he’s just been as good as he used to. Our press is no doubt one of the most important aspects of our play,if not the most important.
Odegaard leads our press and without him,our press looks disjointed. The only other guy who can press as well as him is injured. For this reason as well as him controlling the tempo of the game in midfield means he has to play. There’s no one on the bench who can give us what he gives us.
I have never doubtedhis workrate. That is not his issue. Its his contrto goals that is. He has been poor. He has (and he shouldn’t) been untouchable, and Arteta has paid by relying on him underperforming.
He honestly looks overplayed and like he’s carrying on with an injury/illness. I fully believe he can rediscover his form and even improve further, but he needs someone who can cover for him adequately, and perhaps the captaincy being given to Rice/Gabriel could free Odegaard more in a creative and decisive way.
Odegaard needs proper competition, from reports received that will be address.
It is reported that four to five players are on the transfer wisg list
A top striker
One shot stopper
One winger
And two midfielders , surely another creative midfielder must be on the cards
After watching the Liverpool match today, I can understand why Kudus is such a sought after player.He and, in the second half, Paqueta, were terrific for a West Ham side who deserved at least a point from the match.Lucky Liverpool, once again.