Neville names Arsenal star who he feels has regressed this term

Given Arsenal’s mixed performance this season, it is unsurprising that some of their key players have experienced a noticeable dip in form compared to previous campaigns.

In the two seasons prior, the Gunners mounted a serious challenge against Manchester City for the Premier League title. Although they ultimately fell short on both occasions, they firmly established themselves as the second-best side in the country. While a second-place finish remains a possibility this term, Liverpool are widely expected to claim the championship.

Injuries have certainly played a role in Arsenal’s inconsistency, with several important players missing crucial matches. However, beyond fitness concerns, a number of individuals have simply not reached the standards they previously set. Among them is Martin Ødegaard, whose performances have drawn criticism from pundits.

Gary Neville, speaking to NBC Sports, pointed to Ødegaard as one of the players whose form has notably declined this season. Neville remarked:

“So what’s happened this season I think they’ve gone backwards, they’ve gone backwards I think from the start of the season in terms of their recruitment – they never covered themselves for their likely injury to Havertz who was their only centre-forward.

He didn’t really fancy [Gabriel] Jesus as a centre-forward. Ødegaard is another big drop-off for them.”

Neville’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among analysts and supporters alike, who have observed that Odegaard, despite remaining a central figure in Arsenal’s line-up, has not consistently delivered the level of influence or creativity expected of him.

While the Norwegian midfielder continues to play an important role for the club, his output and overall impact have been less prominent this season. For a team with aspirations of winning major honours, the form of key players such as Odegaard is crucial. His return to top form will be essential if Arsenal are to re-establish themselves as serious title contenders in the near future.