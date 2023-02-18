Neville praises Saka for his performance against Villa

Gary Neville enjoyed watching Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa this afternoon as the attacker dazzled against the Villans.

Saka has been one of the best players in England this season and deserves all the praise he is getting now.

The Arsenal man has worked so hard to help the Gunners stay atop the league table and his performance against Villa shows he is only getting better.

As he tormented Villa in the game, Neville tweeted:

“Saka been very good in this game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to deny the quality that Saka possesses and the youngster has been justifying the hype around him.

He also has a very sane off-field life which has been very helpful to him and means he is a potential Arsenal leader.

For now, the attacker needs to stay focused and do what he has been doing all season.

If he keeps playing to the best of his abilities, he will certainly lead Arsenal to win many trophies and who knows, it could start with winning this season’s league title.

To achieve all that, other Arsenal players must also be at their best because football is a team sport and no one individual alone can make things happen on the pitch.