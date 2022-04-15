Neville says his Arsenal prediction is coming to pass

Gary Neville is not surprised at Arsenal’s recent poor run of form and the former Manchester United man says he has never trusted them to keep their place in the top four.

The Gunners had been favourites to make the last Champions League spot theirs a few weeks ago, but back-to-back losses to Crystal Palace and Brighton have seen Tottenham move above them on the league table.

Arsenal’s lack of squad depth is telling on them and Mikel Arteta’s side is losing even more key players to injuries.

Neville insists he predicted earlier that the Gunners are not favourites for a Champions League place and we can all see why he said that now.

He tells Sky Sports: “I never really trusted Arsenal and I did fear for them.

“It’s three defeats in four now for Arsenal and I said a few weeks ago I didn’t trust them fully. The reason behind that was because they needed to prove they could go through a run-in where they were favourites for top four.

“Those doubts are starting to come to the fore.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a very tough season for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta seems to know how to get the best from his players.

However, there is a level of quality players that a team is required to have before it can achieve its goals and Arsenal seems to lack a bit of that.

Hopefully, they can win their next game and not lose more ground in the top-four race.