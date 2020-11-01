Neville singles out Arsenal star after ‘deserved’ victory over United

Gary Neville has singled out Gabriel Magalhaes for his performance in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United this afternoon.

The Gunners put in a sturdy performance which left the Red Devils with no answers to, and we came away as deserved winners.

The only goal came from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, thanks to the awarding of a penalty, but there was no argument on whether the decision was correct, nor whether we were deserving of the lead.

Gary Neville has put aside his bias for United to praise our performance, and singled out defender Gabriel as the ‘best player’ today.

“Arsenal’s defensive performance has been brilliant, from front to back, but the back-three have been good,” Neville said on commentary duty for Sky Sports (via Football.London).

“Gabriel has been fantastic, so far I’d say he’s been the best player on the pitch, for me.

“Holding’s been good in the right centre-back position as well.”

“Arsenal absolutely deserved that,” Neville added. “He was brilliant, Mikel Arteta, in the way in which he set his team up.

“Aubameyang got the goal, which his team deserved.

“It leaves Manchester United in a desperate position, but he (Arteta) won’t care about that.

“He’s won the day, and deservedly so.”

Gabriel has been amongst Arsenal’s best performers throughout the season so far, not just today, and it is refreshing to be positive about all three of our key signings this summer, while Alex Runarsson also did well on Thursday.

Will Arsenal prove to have had the best summer of the English league?

Patrick