Neville speculates that Arteta may have fallen out with Aubameyang and Lacazette

Gary Neville has speculated that Mikel Arteta may have fallen out with Arsenal pair, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they missed their match against Brentford.

The attacking pair were left out of Arsenal’s squad for their season opener against the Bees, with the Gunners going on to lose the match 2-0.

They started with an attacking quartet of Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun.

This inexperienced group failed to trouble their hosts and made the absence of Auba and Laca even more pronounced.

Arteta claims that they had been left out of the squad because of illnesses without giving much explanation about the nature of the illness and Neville feels there might be a lot more that he isn’t letting on about.

He says the Spaniard may have given a reason both strikers didn’t play the match, but he sounded as if there was more and that is something to worry about.

He told his podcast: “You can see tonight in his interview after the game I don’t know if there is something in the Aubameyang and Lacazette in the pre-match to be fair.

“I thought there was a little bit of something there where he talked about they are ill earlier on today that’s all I can say. It was a bit short.

“I never quite know if there’s some problems deeper, whether he likes his players and I really worry when a manager doesn’t like some of the dressing room.

“I can feel that he might not, knowing Mikel Arteta who wants really good professionals who are going to do everything right.”