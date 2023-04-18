Neville tells Arsenal players what they need to do to sustain title challenge

Is This the Perfect Recipe for Bukayo Saka and Co. to Return to Top Form?

According to Gary Neville, Arsenal players simply need to cease doing anything that appears to distract them during their leisure time, and focus solely on the next game and the one after that until May 28th, when they may resume playing Play Station and going out for meals.

After watching Arsenal vs. West Ham, Neville observed that the Arsenal players seemed worn out near the end of the game, which was unusual given that they had all week to prepare for the game against West Ham, whereas West Ham had only played three days earlier and appeared more active.

“What worried me a little bit was that Arsenal looked the leggy team in the last half an hour and West Ham were the team that had played on Thursday night and looked like the team with energy,” he told Sky Sports. “That was the only thing that bugged me a little bit if I was Arsenal.”

On what could be causing this and what the Arsenal players need to do, he said, “And I’ve said it before, I’ve been in those title run-ins when you have young players and you just start to get a little big sluggish, not moving as freely, not moving as quickly. So [they need] loads of recovery, loads of rest; get off your PlayStations; don’t go out for a meal.

“Relax, watch films, sit in, do your preparation, have your massages, ice baths. Do everything perfectly and win on Friday night. I’m sure they’ll be good enough to beat Southampton on Friday night, but that’s a really important match for them.”

Arsenal’s title charge took a hit after the draw with West Ham, but all is not lost. Arsenal may still finish the season in style if they can win all of their remaining games. This Arsenal team has proven that they can defy all odds; they needed to do so to be at the top of the league rankings; now they only need to reset, return to winning ways, and defeat Southampton, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, and the other Premier League teams that stand in their way of winning the title.

Get a rest, and get ahead!

