Neville urges Arsenal to buy players and give Arteta options

Gary Neville believes Arsenal has a unique chance to end their wait for another Premier League title and wants them to spend in January to bolster their squad.
Arsenal is having a surprisingly superb season, considering they didn’t even finish inside the top four last term.
It has been a remarkable transformation for them and their fans are dreaming of a beautiful ending.
Mikel Arteta has relied mostly on the same players for much of this season as they look to reach their goal, but Neville believes Arteta needs more options.
He said via The Daily Mail:
‘What they did tonight would have worked well against 10 to 15 teams in the league. They didn’t do badly tonight. Arsenal ran out ideas in this game, but I do think Arteta should have something more to call upon on the bench and they should go into the transfer market.
‘They are in a position where they can win the league here, so when are they going to be in this position again? Can the board and owners find those two players that will turn that from one into three points?’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Winning the Premier League is no mean feat; we must do everything we can to stay in the race for the title.
Adding new men to the group this month will give us a good chance of ending the term in solid shape, perhaps with the title in the bag.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta on two points dropped by Arsenal and the transfer window
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Strongly agree with the pundit here, we need to break the bank if we have to, we have a glorious opportunity to live that long elusive big jug at the end of this campaign.
Mudryk must not be the only top talent we should be after, just too more could do the trick.
The ground work should be already in progress for that powerful midfielder.
We have to strike the rod while it’s still red hot.
Neville just stated the obvious. If Edu and Arteta considers murdryk important, let them go for him. They should also go for a game changing top nine and a strong & skillful DM. With these in the kitty, arteta will have options and we the fans may begin to dream dreams
We are where are in the league because, the manager ignores pundits and their elk..
Well Chelsea looking to hijack the Murdryk deal now ,we all know they will offer more money ,let’s see what kind of player he is .
Read that the felix deal is close ,so that’s a start .
I really hope we don’t spend all January chasing Mudryk. Shakhtar are crazy if they think we will drop £85M for him. Reports that our 2nd bid will be rejected, if that is the case I believe we should pull out of negotiations and lot at other targets.
– Jesper Lindstrom
– Moussa Diaby
– Ferran Torres
– Joao Felix
– Calvert-Lewin