Neville urges Arsenal to buy players and give Arteta options

Gary Neville believes Arsenal has a unique chance to end their wait for another Premier League title and wants them to spend in January to bolster their squad.

Arsenal is having a surprisingly superb season, considering they didn’t even finish inside the top four last term.

It has been a remarkable transformation for them and their fans are dreaming of a beautiful ending.

Mikel Arteta has relied mostly on the same players for much of this season as they look to reach their goal, but Neville believes Arteta needs more options.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘What they did tonight would have worked well against 10 to 15 teams in the league. They didn’t do badly tonight. Arsenal ran out ideas in this game, but I do think Arteta should have something more to call upon on the bench and they should go into the transfer market.

‘They are in a position where they can win the league here, so when are they going to be in this position again? Can the board and owners find those two players that will turn that from one into three points?’

Winning the Premier League is no mean feat; we must do everything we can to stay in the race for the title.

Adding new men to the group this month will give us a good chance of ending the term in solid shape, perhaps with the title in the bag.

