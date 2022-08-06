Neville urges Arsenal to strengthen one key part of the team

Gary Neville has urged Arsenal to sign a new full-back after watching Ben White struggle in that position last night.

Arsenal started this season with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace last night.

That win means the Gunners topped the league table for a few hours at least and it is a great way to start the new term.

However, Mikel Arteta had to field three of his best centre-backs in the match, with Ben White playing as a right back.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes had taken up the two centre-back spots on the team.

White struggled in that position for most of the game as Wilfried Zaha gave him a difficult time.

Former Manchester United man, Neville believes they need to bolster their defence.

He said on Sky Sports, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘My only concern with the fullbacks. It is difficult for Ben White switching to that position. You need to take 10 games or so to get used to it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to have at least two good players in each position on our team, and we don’t have that depth in the right full-back spot now.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only trusted player in that position and he is often injured, so we need to buy someone else before this window closes.

