Neville urges Southgate to drop Saka and reveals why

Gary Neville has urged Gareth Southgate to drop Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to the bench against Senegal and gives his reasoning behind that view.

Saka started England’s first two World Cup games and impressed in the match against Iran with a brace.

He was rested for the final group game against Wales, with Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford impressing.

The Manchester United man has three World Cup goals now and there have been calls for Saka to be rested for the game against the African champions.

Neville also believes it would be the best decision for him to come off the bench in the fixture instead.

He said as quoted by HITC:

“I’d probably play Sterling, Rashford and Kane, with Saka coming off the bench, I love Saka.”

Adding on why Sterling should play ahead of the Arsenal man: “He plays better for England than he does for his club, at this moment in time. I think it’s a game whereby they are going to need experience. It’s a World Cup knockout game, and Saka coming off the bench. I think it’s the right way to go.”

Saka has been impressive when he plays for the Three Lions and it is expected that he would get more chances at this World Cup.

Regardless of public opinion, Southgate will make the best decision for the team and it will likely be to start the Arsenal man.

