Neville wants clubs including Arsenal punished for leaving European Super League

Gary Neville wants the Premier League’s big six to be fined for breaking their agreement to join the European Super League.

Arsenal and the Premier League sides signed a pact with three teams each from Spain and Italy to form the new competition.

The teams had staked their reputations to join the unholy alliance.

However, the outpouring of disgust from their fans who rejected the idea from the off has forced the teams to reconsider and the idea has now been abandoned.

The likes of Juventus and Real Madrid remained adamant that the competition would go ahead.

However, Manchester City led the English teams to pull out of the agreement with Arsenal and the others joining them eventually.

Neville was one of the staunch critics of the idea and he reacted to the latest development by calling for Florentino Perez to fine the Premier League sides.

He told Sky Sports: “[There was] large concern as a United fan, seeing Joel Glazer’s name on that statement and you think about what they went through with their takeover of United.

“They withstood a barrage of abuse, it didn’t bother them and they went through it. And you just thought it’s going to be difficult for them to back down.

“They will have their PR teams scrambling around now trying to make it look as lovely as possible.

“[Florentino] Perez might have them on a £100million fine. I hope so. I hope Perez has them on a massive fine and that they basically end up eating each other.”