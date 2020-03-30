New Arsenal boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal still has the chance to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond next season as none of his suitors has made contact with him, according to a new report.

The Gunners have been struggling to get Aubameyang to sign a new deal at the Emirates as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

The former Saint Etienne man has been linked with moves to top teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool and most Arsenal fans have been fearing that he will be leaving the Emirates in the summer.

The Gunners reportedly want him to stay at all cost and they are even looking to offload Mesut Ozil in the summer so that they can afford his current wage demand.

New reports from Express Sport claims that the Gunners still have the upper hand in future talks with the player.

The report claims that none of Aubameyang’s suitors has actually sat down to talk with the player and that leaves room for Arsenal to keep him at the Emirates for longer.

Aubameyang has claimed that he is happy at Arsenal but it remains unclear if he would be willing to stay if the club does actually accept his current wage demand.

We will all know soon enough.