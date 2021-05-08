New Arsenal Director tasked with two major contract deals

Arsenal’s new Director of Football Richard Garlick is set to take up his role inside the coming weeks, and he will be tasked on securing new contracts for both Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman will be entering into the final year of his playing deal this summer unless a new agreement could be met, while some reports claim he could well depart the club in the summer.

While a new contract wouldn’t completely rule out an exit, you would assume that it would show strong intentions from both parties to stay beyond the summer, which could well end speculation about the club signing a new striker ahead of the new season.

A new deal for Smith Rowe could be just as crucial to the future of Arsenal FC however. The midfielder has earned his place as a regular in the first-team since taking his opportunity with both hands.

The 20 year-old has been a breath of fresh air over the last six months, and he is very-much deserving of a wage more in line with his new squad role.

Richard Garlick is yet to take up his role as Director of Football, but is reported to arrive on May 17 according to ESPN, but it remains to be seen if one of the two above deals will take priority over the other.

Patrick