New Arsenal man features in FIFA21’s one to watch

EA Sports have released the Ones to Watch for FIFA21 ahead of the new season and one Arsenal player features.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window as they hope to get ready to break into the top four.

They have signed Willian for free, Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The latter is the Arsenal player that has been made One to Watch as he is expected to make the Gunners a better team at the back.

The young Brazilian joined Arsenal after they beat competition from the likes of Napoli, Manchester United and Everton and the makers of FIFA21 believe that he is one of the players to keep an eye on.

The video game will become available for consoles from next month and there are transfers that will still go through before then, but Gabriel has been revealed as one of those players to look out for now, according to Mirror Sports.

In explaining the concept, it said: “The Ones to Watch (OTW) FUT promo is a yearly promo which sees some of the biggest transfers of the summer window given special dynamic FUT Ones to Watch items that upgrade throughout the season based on their real-world performances for their new clubs.

“In short, these items will upgrade whenever a OTW player is included in a TOTW performance based FUT promo, matching the boosts given to the TOTW card.

“Last year players like Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Mauro Icardi, Frenkie De Jong, Romelu Lukaku and many others featured in the FUT 20 OTW promo, and we can expect some big name players to be included in this promo in FUT 21.

“But with the 2020 summer transfer window remaining open until October in this disrupted season, expect to see changes to the OTW promo throughout the first few weeks, with transfers expected to happen up until the deadline in what is an extended transfer window.”