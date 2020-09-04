New Arsenal man Gabriel expresses his opinion on William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhaes has become the latest individual to praise his new teammate, William Saliba.

Saliba was signed by the Gunners last summer, but like Gabriel, this will be his first season with the Gunners as he spent the last campaign back on loan at his previous club St Etienne.

Both players are expected to become key members of the Arsenal first team from this campaign and they might even become long-term partners at the back for the Gunners.

Gabriel is the latest player to sign for the Gunners after they beat competition from the likes of Manchester United and Napoli to sign him.

He was speaking about Saliba after his transfer was made complete and he admitted that he didn’t exactly follow the Frenchman’s career, but he knows he will be a great player for Arsenal.

He also added that he hopes to get along well with his fellow defender as they look to make Arsenal a top team again.

He said via Metro: ‘I did not follow him much but I know he’s a talented young player and if he is joining arsenal it is because of his quality. We have a few friends in common and I did play against him before.

‘He is a great player and I am sure we will get along very well. It is a dream I am living the dream right now to play for this club with such a massive history and achievements.

‘Everything is there to achieve and I am very happy to be here. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but i am glad to be here and I can’t wait to play with my new team-mates.’