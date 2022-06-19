New Arsenal man is not coming to England for a holiday

Fabio Vieira has assured Arsenal fans that he knows the task ahead and all he thinks about now is working hard when he joins the club.

The 22-year-old has become Mikel Arteta’s latest import from Portugal after he joined the Gunners from FC Porto.

Some Arsenal fans don’t know him very well, but he scored 6 goals and provided 14 assists from 27 league appearances last season.

He would look to make an even better contribution to Arsenal’s game in the 2022/2023 season.

However, he recognises that the competition in England is different and he is bracing himself for tougher days.

Speaking after sealing the transfer, he said, as quoted by Daily Mirror: ‘I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional.

‘Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work.

‘My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties.

‘I have always watched the Premier League on TV.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira has decent stats and Arsenal will outperform themselves next season if they can get the best from him.

His mindset is exactly what we need after that very tough campaign and we hope his hard work will be enough to help us secure a top-four spot next season.

