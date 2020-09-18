New Arsenal man states impressive long-term ambition

William Saliba has stated that he hopes to become very successful at Arsenal and captain the club one day.

The 19-year-old Frenchman signed for the Gunners last summer, but he was allowed to remain at Saint Etienne on loan for the rest of last season.

He has now returned, and he expects to be a key member of the Arsenal first team in this campaign.

He is yet to make his competitive debut for the club, and he watched as the Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 on the opening day of the season.

His fellow recruit, Gabriel Magalhaes, played the game from the start and Saliba will hope that he will get his chance soon.

Speaking to the club recently in his first English interview, he revealed that he had owned an Arsenal shirt from when he was younger and he also revealed that he was delighted to have been handed the number 4 shirt, before speaking of his ambition of captaining the Gunners one day.

‘I had an Arsenal jersey when I was little with Thierry Henry [on the back], so I liked the club since then,’ Saliba said via Metro. ‘Now I am very proud to have the Arsenal jersey.

‘I don’t know why [I got it]! I went in the shop, and I only wanted Arsenal. I liked Vieira and Thierry Henry because I was little and I only knew the French players and they were very good.

‘I am very, very proud to have the number four, so I have to be ready to carry number four.

‘I hope, I hope… I hope one day, maybe (I will be captain! I am very happy to be here, with good team-mates and with a good badge like Arsenal, so I am very excited and I think it is good to be here.’