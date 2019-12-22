New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made his presence felt at Goodison Park

Mikel Arteta waited for and spoke to Arsenal players after Everton draw.
Mikel Arteta is set to start work full-time today as Arsenal’s manager after being appointed on Friday afternoon. However, the Spaniard didn’t wait until his official start date before speaking to his players.
A report from Metro Sports claims that the Spaniard was waiting for his new players after their drab draw against Everton and he spoke to them before they left Merseyside.
Arsenal’s game against the Toffees was the first league game of the Premier League weekend but it was a poor game from both sides with Arsenal only mustering one shot on target.
The report claims that Arteta had given a short message before the match to inspire some confidence, and he was on hand to give them another message after the game.
‘He came down after the game and said similar things to what I just said,’ Freddie Ljungberg revealed after the game.
Ljungberg also added that he believed Arteta would help Arsenal get back to form.
‘For me, of course we’re a big club,’ Ljungberg said about Arsenal’s chances of breaking back into the top six of the Premier League. ‘We’re a bit low on confidence and it’s been a difficult time we’re going through, but we won away at West Ham and that was the first time we won away since the first day of the season at Newcastle.
‘That changed us a little bit. Now here, we kept a clean sheet and got a draw away from home. We feel a bit stable.
‘For me, the important thing is that we’re Arsenal Football Club, we need to have possession. We should be keeping the ball and dominate. ‘I know Everton were really strong from their long balls, their throw-ins and their set-pieces. ‘That was difficult but that’s what I’ll take with us. I know Mikel is a great coach and he will make us even better.’
Hopefully, Freddie is 100% right and Arteta does turn out to be a great coach, he is certainly giving off that sort of vibe.
It makes sense that Arteta had something to say, waiting on protocol and respecting Freddie’s position is, of course, important but it would have been madness if Arteta did not make his presence felt yesterday.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
I like what I have seen from Arteta thus far in his interviews. I am excited to see what he can do and I will definitely give him to the end of next season before I judge him negatively.
Hopefully we can all get behind him and the team, especially at home games.
IMHO even when all players are
available for selection Arsenals 1st
11 need an immediate upgrade @ CB,
RB, CDM, and CM in January to make a
serious run at the top 4. IMHO
Bellerin, Xhaka, Guendouzi and
Torreria are simply not good enough
to be starters in an Arsenal team
that aspires to be in CL futbol next
year. Now if Kroenke was willing to
open his wallet in the winter window
and MA replaced these marginal
players with the likes of Thomas
Partey(£45M), Youceff Atal(£25M),
Dayoy Upamecano(£50M) and Ibrahim
Sangare(£25M) then expectations for
MA and AFC would definitely be
elevated.
Pigs will probably fly far sooner
than Silent Stan ever giving a toss
about the club so I would suggest
to you Agu Eman that the sooner you
embrace the reality that is AFC atm
the better. Arteta isnt going
ANYWHERE regardless how the team
performs the rest of the season.
Like I said, Tim Cahill rumour as assistant coach is Bùllshît.
Steve Round as Assistant manager..
Inãki Cãna Pavon as Head Goalkeeping Coach.
I don’t know about the rest yet, I’ve heard or read nothing about that.
Arteta’s gonna surround himself with experienced people.
I really really want Freddie to leave off to Malmo if they’re serious about wanting him as coach.
Staying as U23 coach is a step backward and means staying in his comfort zone.
Chelsea will be hitting Liepzig hard for Timo Werner in January.
But their main rivals are RB Salzburg, who wants Werner as Haaland’s replacement.
I’ll be happy to sell off PEA and Lacazette, bring Werner in.
I’ve always been a big fan.
Let him battle it out with Martinelli.
It’s almost as if what we need is a set of fresh blood, players not coated in the laziness our senior players swim in.
Utd lost, I didn’t see the game as I was busy watching Netflix’s newly released, The Witcher. Damn That’s a pretty good show for Fantasy and Adventure lovers.
Hi Eddie.. I love how you’re straight to the point, no pussy footing around “Tim Cahill rumour is bullsh*t” 🤣🤣👍
You missed a great game! De Gea howled again… Deulofeu was brilliant yet again. So our draw there isn’t too bad now, hey?!
I’ve seen that series on Netflix.. not sure if it’s my cup of tea or not.. besides I’m watching Stranger Things (again!!) 😀
Eddie,
I just cant see RBL seriously
entertaining offers for Upamecano
and Werner in January. The Bundesliga
giants sit atop the standings in
Germany at the winter break and have
a real chance of taking out Spuds in
the next round of the CL.
Are either of these quality players
unwilling to commit there futures to
RBL or are they simply looking for a
fresh challenge outside of Germany?
Enjoy your posts mate