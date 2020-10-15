New Arsenal signing has better stats on FIFA21 than the world’s most expensive defender

Thomas Partey has a better defending rating that Harry Maguire on FIFA21, it has been revealed.

Partey has just signed for the Gunners in one of the last transfers to go through before the European transfer window closed.

The Ghanaian was chased by the Gunners all summer and they finally managed to land their man.

He has been seen as the player missing from this impressive Arsenal team before he signed and now that he has joined, he is expected to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

He hasn’t played for the Gunners yet, but FIFA21 has rated him highly and he is even rated higher than Harry Maguire in the defensives stats, according to Sun Sports.

This is true despite the fact that Manchester United spent almost double the 50m Euros that Arsenal paid for Maguire.

Maguire has struggled in this start to the season and he has been very poor at defending.

Perhaps that is why FIFA21 rated him just 81 while Partey is rated 82 on defensive stats.

Partey is also rated 85 in physicality, while Maguire scored 84.