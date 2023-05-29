New Arsenal signing identified as the flop of the season

Arsenal had a successful season overall, defying expectations and finishing in a strong position. The pursuit of the title may not define their campaign, considering the positive aspects of their performance.

The club made significant strides by adding promising players to their squad and offloading unwanted players before the summer transfer window closed. They are also expected to bolster their squad further this summer.

However, according to Standard Sports, Fabio Vieira is identified as the flop of the season at the Emirates. Despite displaying moments of good football his overall performance fell short of expectations in his debut season at the club.

The report further states that despite being signed for £34 million last summer, he failed to deliver consistently. It also emphasizes that Vieira has an important season ahead of him to prove himself.

Vieira did not get many playing chances to prove his worth, but whenever he plays, most people question if he has the physicality to do well in the Premier League.

The midfielder will learn from this season and we expect him to return in the second campaign much better than he is now.

