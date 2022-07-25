New Arsenal signing now expected to leave on loan

Marquinhos is claimed to be set to leave Arsenal on loan this summer, with the club keen for him to pick up more regular playing time before trying to battle with our first-team.

The Brazilian joined in a £3 Million move from Sao Paulo this summer, and has spent pre-season with the club on their US tour where he has featured against some top sides.

Despite showing huge potential, he is now expected to be allowed to leave on loan, with him expected to be treated similarly to William Saliba, who has enjoyed three successful loan spells in Ligue 1 and is now deemed ready to take up a role in our first-team this season.

The Mirror doesn’t state where they expect the 18 year-old to play next season, but is expecting him to spend the coming years out on loan until he is deemed ready.

It shouldn’t come as a huge shock to anyone, as not everyone arriving from Brazil at 18 can expect to have a similar impact to Gabriel Martinelli.

We have a number of other wingers in the squad at present, with Nicolas Pepe amongst those unable to break into the fold, so it makes sense that we should look to get him some experience in Europe before trying to see what he can bring in the Premier League.

Patrick