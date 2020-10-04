New Arsenal signing offered to Premier League new boys

Arsenal’s William Saliba has been offered to Leeds United this summer, Mail Online reports.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint Etienne last summer and he was allowed to spend the 2019/20 season at his previous team.

He returned to Arsenal this summer and he was expected to walk straight into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

That hasn’t been the case, Arteta has instead been giving starts to Gabriel Magalhaes whom they signed this summer from Ligue 1 as well.

Saliba’s absence from the team so far has had fans wondering what exactly is wrong, but it seems that Arteta doesn’t feel the young Frenchman is quite ready for first-team action at the Emirates.

He has been linked with a number of loan deals away this summer, with reports claiming that Rennes wanted to sign him a few days back.

Mail Online is now claiming that the defender has now been offered to Leeds United who continue to look to bolster their team.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side has been impressive on their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the English top-flight, but it seems that they want to add a few more players to their team before the transfer window closes.