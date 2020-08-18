New Arsenal signing opens up on what he hopes to achieve at Arsenal

New Arsenal signing, George Lewis has revealed that he hopes to break into the Arsenal first team and get as many goals and assists for the club as possible.

The Rwandan-born Norwegian winger has just joined up with Arsenal and he will be playing for the Under23s.

He had been on trial at the club before now and impressed their coaches enough for them to hand him a professional contract.

He has already started training and he spoke to the clubs’ official website on a number of issues.

He was asked about what he will offer to the fans and he claimed that he liked dribbling a lot and that he is more of a direct player, adding that he will always give the fans a show.

He also said that all the members of his family were Arsenal fans before revealing that he looked up to former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor when he was growing up.

When asked about what he hoped to achieve as an Arsenal player he said:

“What I hope to achieve is, of course, to play for the first team at Arsenal and get as many appearances and goals and assists as possible! ”