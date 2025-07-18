New Arsenal signing posts a goodbye message

Noni Madueke has sent a heartfelt message to Chelsea following the completion of his transfer to Arsenal. The winger emerged as a surprise target for the Gunners, who moved swiftly to finalise a deal that bolsters their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Madueke was one of the players trusted by Enzo Maresca during his time at Chelsea, featuring regularly under the manager. However, with the club securing several new attacking signings this summer, the competition for places has intensified significantly. Aware of the challenge for regular game time, the winger opted to seek a fresh opportunity.

Arsenal Capitalise on Opportunity to Strengthen Attack

Mikel Arteta’s side took full advantage of the situation and succeeded in convincing Madueke to make the move across London. The winger missed the Club World Cup final to complete the transfer, signalling the importance and urgency of the deal. He has now joined Arsenal on a long-term contract and is expected to provide valuable cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Madueke becomes the latest addition to a growing list of wide players in Arteta’s squad and will bring pace, creativity and depth to the team. His arrival reflects the Gunners’ commitment to strengthening their options in every area of the pitch as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

A Message of Gratitude to Chelsea

Before turning his attention fully to life at Arsenal, Madueke took a moment to express his appreciation to his former club. Writing on social media, as quoted by Goal, he stated:

“Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the Last 3 or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys.”

His departure has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning the decision to bring him in. However, Madueke is now an Arsenal player, and supporters will be hoping he proves to be a valuable addition to the squad as the season progresses.

