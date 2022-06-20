New Arsenal signing seemingly confirmed by official Premier League website

The Premier League have seemingly confirmed Arsenal’s latest signing Fabio Vieira today, with the club yet to make their announcement.

It has been strongly reported in the past week that we have been closing in on the Portuguese’s signature, and we now appear to have completed the deal.

We are still awaiting our official announcement, but the PL website added Vieira to their list of players, with his current club stated as Arsenal, before removing the page.

It will be interesting to see what he can do in the Premier League next term, with a strong record of assists for Porto this season.

With both Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe in competition for the AM role, he will have his work cut out to earn a regular starting berth, but with he has featured on the left previously also.

We appear to be keen on wrapping up our summer business quite quickly, which can only benefit us going into pre-season, while adding a forward still remains our priority.

We have a growing number of Portuguese speakers in the squad interestingly, with players from both Brazil and Portugal being added to the squad already this summer.

Could Odegaard’s place in the team be under threat?

Patrick

