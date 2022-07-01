Arsenal fans continue to await the official confirmation of Gabriel Jesus’ signing from Manchester City, but it has now been noticed that his new number 9 shirt is already available to buy through their official website.

We’ve already had a video shared on social media with the player being paraded in front of the Arsenal Media team, seemingly preoaring his announcement, but we still await the official statement from the club.

While many eagerly anticipate word of his move being completed, you can already buy his new Arsenal number 9 shirt from the official store.

Patrick

