New Arsenal takeover rumours emerge that could make club richer than Man City

Arsenal could be the subject of another takeover effort in the coming months, with a Qatari royal claimed to be of interest in buying the club.

The Gunners was the subject of an offer from Spotify owner Daniel Ek earlier this year, before the Kroenkes opted to reject the offer and claimed to be serious in their bid to make a success of their ownership.

We’ve since seen our club outspend the rest of the division this summer, although it remains to be seen whether our investments will bring us higher in the table or not, but the owners may now have to fend off interest from another cash-rich prospective owner, who has a larger fortune than Manchester City’s owners.

Qatar Sports Investments Mohammed Saeed Alkaabi admitted that he has heard that there is interest in buying the club, posting on social media(as reported by the DailyStar): “I received a lot of questions about Arsenal yesterday, and some were upset because I did not answer them.

“In fact I do not have any definite information, but it is said that there is Qatari interest in buying the club during this year, but the process will not be easy.

“This and God knows.”

Some have put two and two together after hearing of Qatari royal family members last social media activity also, with two posts about the club reading: “The rest of the time. 7 months,” alongside the crest of Arsenal’s, while another tweet earlier in the day read: “I think it’s time to sell. The situation is getting worse than bad. London red.”

We still need the Kroenke family to get on board with selling the club, but fingers crossed the Qatari family make them an offer they cannot refuse.

Patrick