New Barcelona manager puts Arsenal’s target on the market again

Xavi Hernandez has been named as the latest Barcelona manager and that is bad news for some players at the Spanish club.

In typical new manager fashion, the former midfielder is now looking to offload the players that he feels would not contribute to his team and one of them is a long-time Arsenal target.

Le10Sport claims the new gaffer doesn’t think Philippe Coutinho fits his plans and has opened the door for the Brazilian to leave.

El Nacional reported in September that the Gunners still retain an interest in his signature.

Xavi’s decision would come as a major boost to Arsenal’s plans of adding him to their squad.

The current Gunners team is performing well and has shown significant signs of progress.

Emile Smith Rowe has been in terrific form as the main attacking midfielder on the team.

He has even made it hard for Martin Odegaard to play regularly, however, Coutinho’s experience could be key in making Arsenal title challengers.

The Brazilian had the best spell of his career with Liverpool in the Premier League and could replicate that form if he moves to the Emirates.

The report didn’t say how much he would cost the Gunners, however, he is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt.