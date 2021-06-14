New bid rejected as Arsenal return for former target

Arsenal have tried to sign Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir in recent seasons, and have just their latest offer rejected.

The 27 year-old enjoyed a mixed season in La Liga, helping his side to finish sixth with five goals and six assists from his 33 outings, helping them to earn European football for the coming campaign.

His inconsistencies this term haven’t put the Gunners off however as they go in search of a new attacking midfielder to add to their ranks, with AS claiming that Real Betis have rejected our latest offer.

Betis sports director Antonio Cordón admits that every player has their price however, when discussing a potential exit for Nabil.

“In no club in the world there is a non-transferable player if succulent offers arrive.,” he said. “For us, it is a cornerstone to have him and keep him, if someone wants to come for him, they will have to pay a lot of money.”

Arsenal may well come back with an improved offer, with Martin Odegaard’s return from Real Madrid appearing unlikely at present, and with us already having missed out on Emi Buendia’s signature to Aston Villa.

Back in March 2020, the Express claimed that we had enquired about his signature, whilst adding that we had already turned down the opportunity to sign him after Liverpool controversially pulled out of a deal in the previous summer after completing a medical.

Do fans believe Fekir would be an ideal option? Clearly the club does having seemingly returned for his signature in a number of windows…

Patrick