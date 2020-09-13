New Brazilian pair give Arsenal Brazilian flair…

Brazil duo shine on the Thames! by Shenel Osman

First game of the Premier League season, same old Willian.

Both Willian and his Brazilian counterpart Gabriel got to make their debuts against Fulham on a sunny Thames river in a newish look Arsenal side.

Willian seemed to pick up where he left off from Chelsea, still making runs, clever passes, having a hand in all three of our goals and just bossing the game. We knew what he was capable of and knew he would be able to impact us in a positive way, but given his age a lot of fans were left questioning what he would actually bring and how long for.

Let’s be honest he may not bring the same flair week in week out but what player can always be 100% consistent especially in a season that is boasting 38 games, two domestic cup competitions, a Europa League and then preparation for the Euros 2020, Covid-19 permitting.

Gabriel was also another one who bossed the game and was named man of the match by the BT Sport commentators, and deservedly so. After a shaky start with a small miscommunication between himself and Leno, he composed himself and showed his pace and ability to win duels in the park. He settled in well to the back three that Arteta picked and also managed to get himself on the scoresheet with a goal on his debut, scoring from a Willian corner early into the second half, becoming the third Arsenal defender to score on his debut.

With the Brazilian flair we have in our ranks and a successful debuting start for both Willian and Gabriel, we can only hope they take this performance, passion and attitude with them throughout the season, because if they do then it won’t be long before they will be lifting some trophies come eight month’s time.

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel